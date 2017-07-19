Technavio analysts forecast the autonomous tractors market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of almost 58% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the autonomous tractors market in Europe for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on components (sensors, GPS, vision system), application (harvesting, seed sowing, and irrigation), and geography (France, Germany, Poland, UK, and Romania).

In 2016, the robotic technology became advanced and robots were introduced to perform several farm applications. Autonomous tractors were introduced to address challenges such as uncertain weather conditions and rising demand for high productivity and output. The autonomous tractors market has witnessed a lot of technical improvements and incorporation of advanced components. The introduction and use of artificial intelligence, advanced components, and robotic equipment in agriculture fields have proven to be beneficial for farmers and the agriculture industry.

Technavio industrial automation research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the autonomous tractors market in Europe:

Increase in profit generated from farming

Benefits offered by autonomous tractors

Advancement in technology facilitating market growth

The agriculture industry has been using mechanical equipment that are tough to operate and demands manual assistance. However, robotic equipment that are being used in the farming applications has provided farmers with a higher opportunity of maximizing quantity and quality of crops.

Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead robotics research analyst at Technavio, says, "Applications like harvesting demand long hours of farmers' duty, resulting in stress. In addition, under tough weather conditions, it is not possible for farmers to work on the field. This results in the loss of quality of crops and also delays the farming operations. With the use of robotic equipment, it is possible for farmers to operate from a remote location, thus empowering farmers to perform farming operations even under tough weather conditions."

Farming operations have adopted robots in different applications. Different robotic equipment offers different benefits that allow farmers to increase the productivity. Autonomous tractors provide different benefits which include time, Increased efficiency and productivity, and reliability.

"These autonomous tractors are equipped with advanced components such as GPS, sensors, and cameras that can also work in the dark. These tractors provide better precision in operations such as spreading fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides, thus allowing farmers to prevent any wastage of agricultural products and increasing the efficiency of work and productivity," adds Sushmit.

An increase in the number of technology providers has been witnessed with the adoption of robots in different fields of operations and industries. There are system integrators and suppliers who are developing technologically advanced robotic products. With the growth in start-ups such as Uber and Airbnb, there has been a significant growth in robotic technology and start-ups.

Companies like Google are the major players globally for developing and commercializing artificial intelligence and cloud computing. With the rising adoption rate of robotics, there are start-ups that are emerging to facilitate the robotic technology by developing different products and software. European companies and tech-providers are focused on both development of new technologies and enhancement of consumer services.

Top vendors:

AGCO

Kinze Manufacturing

New Holland

Yanmar

