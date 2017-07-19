Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Rightside Group, Ltd. (NAME)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against Rightside Group, Ltd. ("Rightside" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NAME) for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Donuts Inc. ("Donuts"). Such investors are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/name.

The complaint alleges that on June 13, 2017, Rightside's Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Individual Defendants") caused Rightside to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement"). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Donuts commenced a tender offer, set to expire on July 26, 2017, and stockholders of Rightside will receive $10.60 per share in cash. On June 27, 2017, defendants filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the Proposed Transaction. The Complaint alleges the Solicitation Statement omits material information about the Proposed Transaction.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are a Rightside shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/name. You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.

