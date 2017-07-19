Technavio analysts forecast the global 3D printing services marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 44% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005463/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global 3D printing services market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global 3D printing services market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onend-user (consumer products, automobiles, healthcare, and aerospace) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

3D printing services have plenty of growth potential in markets that display highly individualized applications and complex architectures. It is expected to grow rapidly with new production technologies and use a wider range of materials ranging from polymers to biological cells. Supportive regulations and funding from governments will also motivate its growth. Many application industries, such as consumer products, automobiles, healthcare, as well as aerospace and defense, have already benefitted by adopting 3D printing, which has resulted in improved and more efficient processes worldwide.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio ICT research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global 3D printing services market:

Growing adoption of outsourcing

Advances in 3D printing technology

Need to support industry 4.0 technologies

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing adoption of outsourcing

The outsourcing of 3D printing services is increasing gradually. Outsourcing is a cost-effective solution in which end-users are not required to procure 3D printers. For instance, 3D Hubs provides 3D printing services that can be accessed through the Internet by uploading the porotypes of materials and objects required to be 3D printed. Cost reduction and low upfront cost are the primary reasons for the adoption of 3D printing outsourcing services.

Amrita Choudhury, a lead enterprise application research analyst at Technavio, says, "Enterprises are also outsourcing 3D computer-aided design modeling services based on 3D printing to assist providers such as IndiaCADworks. Outsourcing of 3D printing services reduces in-house expenditure on software, hardware, and maintenance of 3D printers. 3D printing outsourcing service providers are offering industry-specific 3D printing services for file creation and rapid prototyping."

Advances in 3D printing technology

3D printing is one of the most promising technologies to improve design efficiency and reduce errors, time, and cost. It has enabled many organizations across different industries to design, manufacture, and customize their products. The most common manufacturing techniques in 3D printing are stereolithography, SLM, EBM, FDM, SLS, and LOM. There are many proprietary technologies implemented by companies for 3D printing.

"Stratasys and MIT's Self-Assembly Lab have jointly developed 4D printing technology. This technology is the latest printing concept that has been tested for rapid prototyping in which objects are changed over a certain period. 4D technology will help to modify the molecular position of materials and objects through self-assembling 4D strands," adds Amrita.

Need to support industry 4.0 technologies

The emergence of industry 4.0 (also known as fourth industrial revolution) denotes the industrial use of a number of modern automation, data exchange, and manufacturing technologies. Industry 4.0 may transform the industrial manufacturing process through advanced technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, and analytics, augmented reality, 3D printing, and Web 2.0.

Top vendors:

3D Systems

Arcam

ExOne

Stratasys

Browse Related Reports:

Global Camp Management Software Market 2017-2021

Global Referral Management Software Market 2017-2021

Global Catalog Management Software Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005463/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com