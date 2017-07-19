Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $645.8 Million by 2023: Growing Demand for Safe, Power-efficient & Durable Systems

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology, Component, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The overall energy harvesting system market is expected to be valued at USD 645.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.62% between 2017 and 2023.
The growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance and extensive implementation of IoT devices in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation are expected to generate a higher demand for energy harvesting systems. The key restraining factors for the growth of the energy harvesting system market are limitations of remotely installed networking modules and higher initial cost associated with energy harvesting systems curtails the market growth in developing countries.
The energy harvesting system market for the building and home automation application is expected to account for the largest market share by 2023 as a result of increasing adoption of wireless sensor network enabled with energy harvesting system in the building and home automation application.
The energy harvesting system market for light energy harvesting technology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this segment is attributed to the increasing number of companies involved in the production of solar products for building automation, consumer electronics, and security applications. There are several companies providing solar energy-based solutions for the building automation and consumer electronics applications.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Limited
- Arveni
- Bionic Power Inc.
- Convergence Wireless
- Cymbet Corporation
- Enocean Gmbh
- Fujitsu Limited
- Greenpeak Technologies B.V.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- O-Flexx Technologies Gmbh
- Powercast Corporation
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Voltree Power Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Energy Harvesting Market For Wireless Sensor Network, By Component And Sensor Type
8 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Technology
9 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Component
10 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Application
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
