

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reiterating his claim that Obamacare has failed, President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that lawmakers should remain in Washington until they pass a bill to repeal and replace the law.



Trump's comments came during a meeting with most Republican Senators as he made a last-ditch effort to build support for healthcare legislation.



'We are in this room to deliver on our promise,' Trump said. 'We have no choice, we have to repeal and replace Obamacare. We can repeal it but the best is repeal and replace and let's get going. I intend to keep my promise and I know you will, too.'



'People are hurting. Inaction is not an option,' he added. 'Frankly, I don't think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan, unless we can give our people great healthcare because we are close, we are very close.'



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., announced last week he is delaying the start of the August recess in order to give lawmakers more time to pass important legislation.



In a statement, McConnell said the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August. The recess had previously been scheduled to begin on July 31st.



The meeting at the White House came after enough Republican Senators came out against a revised healthcare bill to block the legislation.



McConnell reportedly still plans to hold a procedural vote on repealing Obamacare without a replacement, although the vote is expected to fail.



Speaking to the GOP Senators, Trump argued that voting against starting debate on the healthcare bill is 'telling America that you are fine with Obamacare.'



'Being fine with Obamacare isn't an option,' Trump said. 'Because it's gone. It's failed. Not gonna be around. We pay hundreds of millions of dollars a month in subsidies that the court doesn't even want us to pay, and when those payments stop, it stops immediately.'



Trump claimed that the Republican healthcare plan would reduce premiums by 60 to 70 percent by increasing competition among insurance companies.



