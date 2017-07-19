Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Bankrate, Inc. (RATE)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bankrate, Inc. ("Bankrate" or the "Company") (NYSE: RATE). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rate.

The investigation concerns whether Bankrate board members breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Bankrate to Red Ventures, and specifically, whether the board had pursued alternatives to the acquisition and obtained the best price for Bankrate common stock shareholders.

On July 3, 2017, Bankrate announced it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Red Ventures. Under the terms of the agreement, Bankrate stockholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Bankrate shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rate. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

