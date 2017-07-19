Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal air curtain market report until 2021. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The growth of the global air curtain market is primarily attributed to the rapid urbanization and population growth in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The commercial segment uses air curtains extensively to improve the ambiance in buildings, while the industrial segment uses air curtains to insulate buildings from the influence of the surrounding external environment and vice-versa. Increase in airborne as well as mosquito-borne diseases such as the Zika Virus is expected to increase the installation of air curtains in the residential sector, especially in developed countries.

The global air curtain market is diversified with the presence of international and regional vendors. Many regional vendors provide air curtain systems at lower prices than international vendors to accentuate their market presence.

Anju Ajay Kumar, an industry expert at Technavio for research on engineering tools, says,Though several new vendors are foraying into the market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and strategic M&A."

Top five air curtain market vendors

Berner International

Berner International manufactures commercial, industrial, and architectural air curtains that prevent heat exchange through open doorways, thereby resulting in energy savings. The company has helped create a healthy and comfortable environment, and reduce utility bills for its customers.

Mars Air Systems

Mars Air Systems has been a manufacturer of high-quality air curtains for the past 50 years. The air curtains offered by the company help in protecting the building environment from windborne dirt, dust and fumes, and help reduce utility bills. The company offers air curtains for various end-users such as the food and beverage, HVAC and mechanical systems, docks and doors, and specialty industries.

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric is the leader in the manufacture and sales of electric and electronic equipment used in industrial automation, energy and electric systems, electronic devices, information and communication systems, and home appliances. The main aim of Mitsubishi Electric is to promote energy-saving products and systems to provide solutions for environmental and energy issues.

Panasonic

Panasonic manufactures and distributes electronic and electric products in Japan and worldwide. The company provides various business solutions such as communication solutions, security systems, professional audio-visual solutions, terminal solutions, document and imaging solutions, IT solutions, and recording media.

Toshiba Carrier

Toshiba Carrier is engaged in the design, manufacturing, distribution of equipment, devices, control systems, compressors, and other parts and accessories for air conditioning, cooling, heating and freezing, ventilation, hot water supply applications.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

