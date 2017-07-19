

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber's has expanded its in-app tipping feature to all customers nationwide.



In late June, the ride-hailing service had rolled out the feature to three cities, including Houston, Minneapolis, and Seattle.



Uber also said it will match all tips dollar-for-dollar Tuesday, the first full day the feature will be available to drivers nationwide.



'We're letting everyone know - both riders and drivers - that on Tuesday tips are twice as nice,' Uber said in an email to drivers. 'You'll get double the thanks for your awesome service.'



Passengers can choose from a preset tip amounts of $1, $2, $5 or enter any custom amount after the trip is completed. They will have 30 days to add a tip. Uber will not charge any service fees from tips.



In April, the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission introduced a proposal to require Uber to provide a tipping option in its app.



Uber's rival Lyft has offered tipping feature since 2012, a service that has been long demanded by Uber drivers.



