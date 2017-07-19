According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The primary reason for the market growth is the growing number of aircraft across the globe and the need to provide a comfortable and soothing passenger experience. In addition to the new aircraft being fitted with lighting systems, the global aircraft cabin lighting market is experiencing a boost in sales revenue through the increasing number of older commercial aircraft undergoing retrofit. Recently, several airliners have upgraded the fluorescent and incandescent light with a new light emitting diode (LED) lighting system to give a new feel to the passengers and meet energy efficiency.

Technavio's aerospace and defenseresearch analysts categorize the global aircraft cabin lighting market into the following segments by product. They are:

Wall, ceiling, and floor lighting

Reading lighting

Lavatory lighting

Wall, ceiling, and floor lighting

Aircraft ceiling lighting mainly serves to align passengers' mood according to the time of day (bright during the day and dim during the night). It also helps in addressing jet lag concerns that passengers face on long-haul flights. Wall lights act as an add on to ceiling lights, with an additional purpose of giving a restaurant feel during meal time.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead aerospace products research analyst from Technavio, "The global aircraft wall, ceiling, and floor lighting market is expected to experience a steady growth in the next five years as cabin lighting systems are primary elements in an aircraft interior. Their installation is mandatory to attain aircraft certification from FAA or European Aviation Safety Agency authorities."

Reading lighting

The market comprises of low lights that are fit into individual cabins or seat spaces to facilitate proper illumination for reading. These lights illuminate only a limited space so that adjacent passengers are not disturbed. Also, the introduction of flexible stem lights has allowed passengers the freedom to control and adjust the position of lights according to their comfort level.

"The emergence of reading lightings onboard served to enhance the aesthetics of cabins and deliver the luxury of customization. Although the reading lights segment is comparatively new compared with the other two segments, it is gaining speedy momentum owing to the increasing number of business-class and first-class seats," adds Moutushi.

Lavatory lighting

Lavatory lightings are usually fitted with the lavatory ceiling and mirrors. The purpose of subtle and unique lavatory lights other than illumination is to make the passenger feel comfortable. However, this requirement does pose a challenge for the vendors as providing high-quality lights for a limited space that is both relaxing and fulfills the required functionality is difficult.

Technologies, like sensor-based lighting systems, are already in place and are being used in large scale in airport parking lots. These mainly serve to automatically illuminate in the presence of someone and put out in the absence. It is likely that such technologies will also be incorporated in aircraft lavatory lightings sooner or later to avoid wastage of electricity. Also, light manufacturers are working on developing display lights on the lavatory door which shows the presence of someone inside.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Boeing

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

STG Aerospace

UTC Aerospace Systems

