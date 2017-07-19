

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before ending the day roughly flat.



Bond prices spent the trading day lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.268 percent.



The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank on Thursday.



Meanwhile, bond traders largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing a bigger than expected rebound in housing starts in the month of June.



The report said housing starts surged up by 8.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.215 million in June from the revised May estimate of 1.122 million.



Economists had expected housing starts to rise to a rate of 1.155 million from the 1.092 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department said building permits also jumped by 7.4 percent to a rate of 1.254 million from 1.168 million in May.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to climb to a rate of 1.200 million.



Along with the monetary policy announcements overseas, traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, leading economic indicators, and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity on Thursday.



The Treasury Department is also due to announce the details of next week's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.



