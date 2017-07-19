The global BCD power IC marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global BCD power IC market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented on end-user, which includes ICT, consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing.

The rapid adoption of smartphones and tablets is fueling the demand for power management ICs on a global scale. These devices have functionalities that require enormous power. At the same time, shifts in consumer demographics and economic development are affecting the energy consumption. More content is being presented every day to consumers, and most of it is beyond any company's control.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts categorize the global BCD power IC market into the following segments by regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest BCD power IC market

"APAC is expected to dominate the BCD power IC market in the next five years. The high revenue contribution from APAC is mainly due to the heavy concentration of original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers such as Foxconn, Samsung Electronics, and Sony in the region," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment

The growing demand for BCD power ICs in consumer electronics and automotive applications is expected to fuel the demand for BCD power ICs in APAC. The high quantity of raw materials, business-friendly government policies, and low establishment costs and labor costs have helped companies to launch their production centers in APAC. Technological advances in power semiconductor technology are also fueling the growth of the BCD power IC market in the region.

BCD power IC market in EMEA

"EMEA is expected to witness an increase in its market share because of the high adoption of consumer electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, and PCs in the region. Because of the high per capita income in the region, people have the desire and potential to purchase high-end devices within a short time span, thereby, improving the potential of the market," adds Sunil.

The BCD power IC market in EMEA is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with countries like France, Russia, the UK, the UAE, and Germany, driving the market. Moreover, Europe is the hub of the automotive industry, and the demand for power ICs is increasing significantly in the automotive industry. EMEA is a major market for the aerospace and defense industry, which is one of the major end-uses of BCD power ICs.

BCD power IC market in the Americas

The market share of the Americas is expected to rise gradually because of the increasing industrialization in the region. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the BCD power IC market in the region. The Americas, especially the US and Canada, are a mature market for technology products. Their consumers are early adopters of any emerging technology.

An upcoming and growing implementation of IoT in the Americas is in the form of smart cities. A smart city may be described as an urban development vision, safely integrating ICT and IoT technology to manage a city's assets. These assets may include local departments' information systems, schools, libraries, transportation systems, hospitals, power plants, water supply networks, waste management, and law enforcement.

The top vendors in the global BCD power IC market highlighted in the report are:

Maxim Integrated

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

TSMC

