The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), reported today unaudited consolidated net income of $9,198,000, and diluted earnings per common share of $0.75 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $9,461,000 and $0.86 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company recorded reverse provisions for credit losses of $150 thousand and $4.6 million in the second quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Net loans increased $12.39 million or 1.66%, while total assets increased $1.51 million or 0.10% at June 30, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

Total deposits decreased 0.84% in 2017 to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2017.

Total cost of deposits remain at record low levels at 0.08% at June 30, 2017 and 2016.

Capital positions remain strong at June 30, 2017 with a 9.43% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio; a 13.42% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio; a 13.83% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio; and a 14.83% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio.

Net loan recoveries in the second quarter of 2017 were $233,000, compared to net loan recoveries of $4.34 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities were $2.16 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $420 thousand in the second quarter of 2016.

On April 27, 2017, the Company and Folsom Lake Bank ("Folsom") jointly announced the execution of a definitive agreement and plan of merger and reorganization whereby Folsom will merge with and into Central Valley Community Bank. Folsom is headquartered in Folsom, California with approximately $205.9 million in assets at June 30, 2017. The merger is expected to close on or about October 1, 2017, subject to Folsom Lake Bank shareholder approval and satisfaction of customer closing conditions.

"The Company's second quarter results reflect the continuation of our Greater Sacramento Region expansion along with the strength of the San Joaquin Valley. Economic growth remains steady throughout our territory, albeit not at the level the business community had hoped for at the beginning of the year. The dedicated team at Central Valley Community Bank continues to provide banking advocacy and value to the communities we serve, resulting in solid financial performance for our shareholders," stated James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank.

"Our merger with Folsom Lake Bank remains on track and we look forward to welcoming the additional team of professional bankers and customers," continued Ford.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 decreased 2.78% in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily driven by a lower reverse provision for credit losses and an increase in non-interest expenses. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities, an increase in net interest income, and a decrease in provision for income taxes. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded a reverse provision for credit losses of $250,000, compared to a $4,850,000 reverse provision during the six months ended June 30, 2016. Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $27,094,000, compared to $21,811,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016, an increase of $5,283,000 or 24.22%. Approximately $2,973,000 of the increase in net interest income was attributed to the Sierra Vista Bank (SVB) acquisition completed in 2016, and approximately $2,310,000 of the increase was from our continued organic growth. In addition, net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 benefited from approximately $1,118,000 in nonrecurring income from prepayment penalties and payoff of loans previously on nonaccrual status, as compared to a $491,000 net reversal of interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Excluding these benefits, net interest income for the first six months ended June 30, 2017 increased by $4,656,000 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2016.

During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company's shareholders' equity increased $13,134,000, or 8.01%, compared to December 31, 2016. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by the retention of earnings, net of dividends paid, and an increase in net unrealized gains on available-for-sale (AFS) securities recorded, net of estimated taxes, in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). The increase in AOCI was primarily due to a decrease in longer term interest rates, which resulted in an increase in the market value of the Company's AFS securities.

Return on average equity (ROE) for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was 10.81%, compared to 12.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease in ROE was primarily the result of the increase in shareholders' equity, as well as a decrease in net income. The Company declared and paid $0.12 per share in cash dividends to holders of common stock for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016. Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27% for the period ended June 30, 2017 and 1.50% for the period ended June 30, 2016. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company's total assets increased 0.10%, and total liabilities decreased 0.91%, compared to December 31, 2016.

Non-performing assets increased by $751,000, or 29.54%, to $3,293,000 at June 30, 2017, compared to $2,542,000 at December 31, 2016. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded $221,000 in net loan recoveries, compared to $5,112,000 in net recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The net charge-off (recovery) ratio, which reflects annualized net recoveries to average loans, was (0.06)% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to (1.68)% for the same period in 2016. Total non-performing assets were 0.23% of total assets as of June 30, 2017, compared to 0.18% of total assets as of December 31, 2016.

At June 30, 2017, the allowance for credit losses was $9,297,000, compared to $9,326,000 at December 31, 2016, a net decrease of $29,000 reflecting the reverse provision of $250,000 and the net recoveries during the period. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at June 30, 2017, and 1.23% at December 31, 2016. Total loans includes loans acquired in the acquisitions of SVB on October 1, 2016 and Visalia Community Bank on July 1, 2013 that, at their respective acquisition dates, were recorded at fair value and did not have a related allowance for credit losses. The value of the acquired loans totaled $150,822,000 at June 30, 2017 and $168,296,000 at December 31, 2016. Excluding these acquired loans from the calculation, the allowance for credit losses to total gross loans was 1.50% and 1.59% as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively, and general reserves associated with non-impaired loans to total non-impaired loans was 1.50% and 1.55%, respectively. The Company believes the allowance for credit losses is adequate to provide for probable incurred credit losses within the loan portfolio at June 30, 2017.

The Company's net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 4.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 4.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The increase in net interest margin in the period-to-period comparison resulted primarily from an increase in the effective yield on average investment securities, and an increase in the yield on the Company's loan portfolio. Net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, also benefited by approximately $1,118,000 and $491,000, respectively, in nonrecurring income from prepayment penalties and payoff of loans previously on nonaccrual status.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the effective yield on total earning assets increased 35 basis points to 4.51% compared to 4.16% for the six months ended June 30, 2016, while the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased slightly to 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to 0.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. Over the same periods, the cost of total deposits remained unchanged at 0.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company's average investment securities, including interest-earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, totaled $567,993,000, an increase of $18,939,000, or 3.45%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2016. The effective yield on average investment securities, including interest earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, increased to 3.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 2.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Total average loans (including nonaccrual), which generally yield higher rates than investment securities, increased $147,636,000, from $607,869,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016 to $755,505,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The majority of the year-over-year loan growth compared to the prior year was due to the acquisition of SVB in 2016. The effective yield on average loans increased to 5.59% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 5.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Total average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $1,446,781,000 compared to $1,265,602,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016, an increase of $181,179,000 or 14.32%. During the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, the average loan-to-deposit ratio was 60.26% and 55.41%, respectively. Total average deposits increased $156,712,000 or 14.29% to $1,253,709,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $1,096,997,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $89,549,000, or 12.93%, and average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $67,163,000, or 16.61%, for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2016. The Company's ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits was 37.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 36.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The balance sheet increases comparing June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2016 were primarily driven by the SVB acquisition which closed on October 1, 2016.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 increased by $1,124,000 to $6,342,000, compared to $5,218,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016, primarily driven by an increase of $1,089,000 in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities during the period ended June 30, 2016. A $143,000 increase in service charge income and a $20,000 increase in Federal Home Loan Bank dividends was offset by a decrease in loan placement fees of $198,000 and a decrease of $192,000 in other income.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2017 increased $2,549,000, or 13.89%, to $20,902,000 compared to $18,353,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The net increase year over year was a result of increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1,180,000, increases in acquisition and integration expenses of $303,000, increases in professional services of $221,000, increases in license and maintenance contracts of $139,000, increases in data processing expenses of $88,000, increases in directors' expenses of $45,000, increases in ATM/Debit card expenses of $27,000, increases in amortization of core deposit intangibles of $26,000, increases in advertising expenses of $17,000, increases in Internet banking expenses of $14,000, and increases in occupancy and equipment expenses of $3,000, partially offset by a decrease in regulatory assessments of $14,000.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $3,586,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $4,065,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company adopted ASU 2016-09 "Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" which due to the exercise of stock options in the current period, resulted in the recognition of $104,000 in excess tax benefits. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was 28.05% compared to 30.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2017

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported unaudited consolidated net income of $4,948,000 and earnings per diluted common share of $0.40, compared to consolidated net income of $6,058,000 and $0.55 per diluted share for the same period in 2016. The decrease in net income during the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 was primarily due to a lower reverse provision in credit losses and an increase in total non-interest expenses of $1,412,000. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2,578,000, an increase in total non-interest income of $1,582,000, and a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $592,000. The effective tax rate decreased to 31.69% from 32.28% for the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016, respectively. The Company recorded $150,000 and $4,600,000 reverse provisions for credit losses during the second quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. Net income for the immediately trailing quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $4,250,000, or $0.35 per diluted common share.

Annualized return on average equity (ROE) for the second quarter of 2017 was 11.41%, compared to 16.24% for the same period of 2016. The decrease in ROE reflects a decrease in net income, as well as an increase in shareholders' equity. Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.37% for the second quarter of 2017 compared to 1.91% for the same period in 2016. This decrease is due to a decrease in net income and an increase in average assets.

In comparing the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2016, average total loans increased by $144,950,000, or 23.37%. The majority of the loan growth was due to the SVB acquisition. During the second quarter of 2017, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $233,000 compared to $4,336,000 for the same period in 2016. The net charge-off (recovery) ratio, which reflects annualized net charge-offs to average loans, was (0.12)% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to (2.80)% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2017 increased $152,040,000 or 13.88% to $1,247,440,000 compared to $1,095,400,000 for the same period of 2016.

The Company's net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 4.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to 4.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. Net interest income, before provision for credit losses, increased $2,578,000, or 23.00%, to $13,786,000 for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $11,208,000 for the same period in 2016. Net interest income during the second quarters of 2017 and 2016 benefited by approximately $681,000 and $494,000, respectively, in nonrecurring income from prepayment penalties and payoff of loans previously on nonaccrual status. The net interest margin period-to-period comparisons were impacted by an increase in the yield on the average investment securities and the loan portfolio. Over the same periods, the cost of total deposits remained constant at 0.08%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company's average investment securities, including interest-earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, increased by $14,924,000, or 2.77%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2016, and decreased by $29,165,000, or 5.01%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The effective yield on average investment securities, including interest earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, increased to 3.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to 2.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 and decreased as compared to 3.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Total average loans, which generally yield higher rates than investment securities, increased by $144,950,000 to $765,213,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, from $620,263,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 and increased by $19,525,000 from $745,688,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The effective yield on average loans was 5.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to 5.45% and 5.50% for the quarters ended June 30, 2016 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Total average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $1,443,074,000 compared to $1,267,643,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 and $1,450,530,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $175,431,000 and a decrease of $7,456,000, or 13.84% and 0.51%, respectively.

Total average deposits increased $152,040,000, or 13.88%, to $1,247,440,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $1,095,400,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. Total average deposits decreased $12,608,000, or 1.00%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $1,260,048,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The Company's ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits was 37.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to 36.11% and 37.63% for the quarters ended June 30, 2016 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $1,582,000, or 62.93%, to $4,096,000 for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $2,514,000 for the same period in 2016. The second quarter 2017 non-interest income included $2,157,000 net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities compared to $420,000 for the same period in 2016. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, service charge income increased $94,000, interchange fees increased $61,000, partially offset by a decrease of $11,000 in FHLB dividends and a decrease of $98,000 in loan placement fees compared to the same period in 2016. Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased by $1,850,000 to $4,096,000, compared to $2,246,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase compared to the trailing quarter was primarily due to a $1,675,000 increase in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities, a $31,000 increase in service charges, and a $58,000 increase in other income, partially offset by a $32,000 decrease in FHLB dividends.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased $1,412,000, or 15.06%, to $10,789,000 compared to $9,377,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The net increase quarter over quarter was a result of an increase in acquisition and integration expenses of $303,000, an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $579,000, a $137,000 increase in professional services, a $125,000 increase in license and maintenance contract expense, an increase of $13,000 in amortization of core deposit intangibles, and an increase in data processing expenses of $11,000, partially offset by a decrease in directors' expenses of $12,000 and a decrease of $46,000 in regulatory assessments. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased by $676,000 compared to $10,113,000 for the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase compared to the trailing quarter was primarily due to a $455,000 increase in acquisition and integration expenses, a $166,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $110,000 increase in license and maintenance contracts, and an increase of $32,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, partially offset by decreases of $101,000 and $29,000 in directors' expenses and regulatory assessment expenses, respectively.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $2,295,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $2,887,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was 31.69% compared to 32.28% for the same period in 2016.

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates 22 full service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento Region. Additionally, the Bank maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Investment Centers of America, Inc.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and the Bank's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Lead Independent Director), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis McMurray, and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

Forward-looking Statements- Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the Company's current business strategy and the Company's plans for future development and operations, are based upon current expectations. These statements are forward-looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (1) significant increases in competitive pressure in the banking industry; (2) the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions at the international, national or local level on the Company's results of operations, the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates, the Company's ability to maintain its net interest margin, and the quality of the Company's earning assets; (3) changes in the regulatory environment; (4) fluctuations in the real estate market; (5) changes in business conditions and inflation; (6) changes in securities markets; (7) the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the acquisition of Folsom Lake Bank might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; (8) conditions to the closing of the Folsom Lake Bank acquisition may not be satisfied, (9) the shareholders of Folsom Lake Bank may fail to approve the consummation of the acquisition; and (10) the other risks set forth in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Therefore, the information set forth in such forward-looking statements should be carefully considered when evaluating the business prospects of the Company.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, (In thousands, except share amounts) 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------- ----------- ------------- ----------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,943 $ 28,185 $ 21,582 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 24,594 10,368 57,940 Federal funds sold 48 15 30 ----------- ------------ ----------- Total cash and cash equivalents 54,585 38,568 79,552 Available-for-sale investment securities (Amortized cost of $520,905, $548,640 and $487,631 at June 30,2017, December 31, 2016 and June 30, 2016, respectively) 528,127 547,749 510,401 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $9,297, $9,326 and $9,872 at June 30, 2017, December 31, 2016 and June 30, 2016, respectively 759,691 747,302 621,152 Bank premises and equipment, net 9,166 9,407 8,742 Bank owned life insurance 23,489 23,189 20,982 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,594 5,594 4,823 Goodwill 40,311 40,231 29,917 Core deposit intangibles 1,289 1,383 956 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 22,584 29,900 14,284 ----------- ------------ ----------- Total assets $ 1,444,836 $ 1,443,323 $ 1,290,809 =========== ============ =========== LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 481,120 $ 495,815 $ 407,019 Interest bearing 764,271 760,164 703,391 ----------- ------------ ----------- Total deposits 1,245,391 1,255,979 1,110,410 Short-term borrowings -- 400 -- Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,123 17,756 18,569 ----------- ------------ ----------- Total liabilities 1,267,669 1,279,290 1,134,134 ----------- ------------ ----------- Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 12,211,670, 12,143,815, and 11,028,579 at June 30, 2017, December 31, 2016 and June 30, 2016, respectively 72,344 71,645 54,699 Retained earnings 100,638 92,904 88,577 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,185 (516) 13,399 ----------- ------------ ----------- Total shareholders' equity 177,167 164,033 156,675 ----------- ------------ ----------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,444,836 $ 1,443,323 $ 1,290,809 =========== ============ =========== CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, ------------------------------------- (In thousands, except share and per June 30, March 31, June 30, share amounts) 2017 2017 2016 ------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,774 $ 10,090 $ 8,363 Interest on deposits in other banks 76 75 65 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,443 1,303 1,463 Exempt from Federal income taxes 1,775 2,122 1,575 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest income 14,068 13,590 11,466 ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 245 245 229 Interest on junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 36 33 29 Other 1 4 -- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest expense 282 282 258 ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income before provision for credit losses 13,786 13,308 11,208 (REVERSAL OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (150) (100) (4,600) ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,936 13,408 15,808 ----------- ----------- ----------- NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 829 798 735 Appreciation in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 152 148 135 Interchange fees 373 324 312 Loan placement fees 156 91 254 Net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities 2,157 482 420 Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investment securities -- -- -- Federal Home Loan Bank dividends 96 128 107 Other income 333 275 551 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non-interest income 4,096 2,246 2,514 ----------- ----------- ----------- NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,021 5,855 5,442 Occupancy and equipment 1,211 1,179 1,180 Professional services 426 420 289 Data processing expense 419 424 408 Directors' expenses 128 229 140 ATM/Debit card expenses 171 166 188 License & maintenance contracts 256 146 131 Regulatory assessments 146 175 192 Advertising 160 170 154 Internet banking expenses 172 169 166 Acquisition and integration expenses 455 -- 152 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 47 47 34 Other expense 1,177 1,133 901 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non-interest expenses 10,789 10,113 9,377 ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before provision for income taxes 7,243 5,541 8,945 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,295 1,291 2,887 ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 4,948 $ 4,250 $ 6,058 =========== =========== =========== Net income per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.41 0.35 $ 0.55 =========== =========== =========== Weighted average common shares used in basic computation 12,207,570 12,167,810 10,970,782 =========== =========== =========== Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 0.35 $ 0.55 =========== =========== =========== Weighted average common shares used in diluted computation 12,338,884 12,317,579 11,067,890 =========== =========== =========== Cash dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 =========== =========== =========== For the Six Months Ended ------------------------ (In thousands, except share and per June 30, share amounts) 2017 2016 ------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 20,864 $ 16,096 Interest on deposits in other banks 151 139 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 2,746 2,986 Exempt from Federal income taxes 3,897 3,098 ----------- ----------- Total interest income 27,658 22,319 ----------- ----------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 490 450 Interest on junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 69 58 Other 5 -- ----------- ----------- Total interest expense 564 508 ----------- ----------- Net interest income before provision for credit losses 27,094 21,811 (REVERSAL OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (250) (4,850) ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,344 26,661 ----------- ----------- NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,627 1,484 Appreciation in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 300 280 Interchange fees 697 591 Loan placement fees 247 445 Net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities 2,639 1,550 Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investment securities -- (136) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends 224 204 Other income 608 800 ----------- ----------- Total non-interest income 6,342 5,218 ----------- ----------- NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 11,876 10,696 Occupancy and equipment 2,390 2,387 Professional services 846 625 Data processing expense 843 755 Directors' expenses 357 312 ATM/Debit card expenses 337 310 License & maintenance contracts 402 263 Regulatory assessments 321 335 Advertising 330 313 Internet banking expenses 341 327 Acquisition and integration expenses 455 152 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 94 68 Other expense 2,310 1,810 ----------- ----------- Total non-interest expenses 20,902 18,353 ----------- ----------- Income before provision for income taxes 12,784 13,526 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,586 4,065 ----------- ----------- Net income $ 9,198 $ 9,461 =========== =========== Net income per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.86 =========== =========== Weighted average common shares used in basic computation 12,187,324 10,962,314 =========== =========== Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.86 =========== =========== Weighted average common shares used in diluted computation 12,327,797 11,054,269 =========== =========== Cash dividends per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 =========== =========== CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) For the three Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, months ended 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 --------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net interest income $ 13,786 $ 13,308 $ 12,773 $ 10,995 $ 11,208 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (150) (100) -- (1,000) (4,600) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,936 13,408 12,773 11,995 15,808 Total non- interest income 4,096 2,246 2,238 2,135 2,514 Total non- interest expense 10,789 10,113 10,913 9,655 9,377 Provision for income taxes 2,295 1,291 1,492 1,361 2,887 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 4,948 $ 4,250 $ 2,606 $ 3,114 $ 6,058 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Basic earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.55 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Weighted average common shares used in basic computation 12,207,570 12,167,810 12,129,490 10,984,141 10,970,782 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.55 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Weighted average common shares used in diluted computation 12,338,884 12,317,579 12,254,292 11,092,674 11,067,890 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited) As of and for the Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, three months ended 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 ---------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- ---------- -------- (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.21% 1.21% 1.23% 1.48% 1.56% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.23% 0.23% 0.18% 0.13% 0.14% Total non-performing assets $ 3,293 $ 3,341 $ 2,542 $ 1,637 $ 1,750 Total nonaccrual loans $ 3,099 $ 3,079 $ 2,180 $ 1,274 $ 1,750 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (233) $ 12 $ (27) $ (427) $ (4,336) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.12)% 0.01% (0.01)% (0.27)% (2.80)% Book value per share $ 14.51 $ 13.95 $ 13.51 $ 14.11 $ 14.21 Tangible book value per share $ 11.10 $ 10.53 $ 10.08 $ 11.32 $ 11.41 Tangible common equity $135,567 $128,481 $122,419 $125,483 $125,802 Cost of total deposits 0.08% 0.08% 0.09% 0.09% 0.08% Interest and dividends on investment securities exempt from Federal income taxes $ 1,775 $ 2,122 $ 1,780 $ 1,582 $ 1,575 Net interest margin (calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis) (1) 4.48% 4.36% 4.20% 4.01% 4.18% Return on average assets (2) 1.37% 1.17% 0.72% 0.96% 1.91% Return on average equity (2) 11.41% 10.20% 6.19% 8.01% 16.24% Loan to deposit ratio 61.75% 60.32% 60.24% 55.86% 56.83% Tier 1 leverage - Bancorp 9.43% 9.01% 8.75% 9.35% 9.34% Tier 1 leverage - Bank 9.33% 8.92% 8.64% 8.40% 8.78% Common equity tier 1 - Bancorp 13.42% 12.54% 12.48% 13.80% 13.90% Common equity tier 1 - Bank 13.69% 12.80% 12.59% 12.93% 13.49% Tier 1 risk-based capital - Bancorp 13.83% 12.93% 12.74% 14.24% 14.35% Tier 1 risk-based capital - Bank 13.69% 12.80% 12.59% 12.93% 13.49% Total risk-based capital - Bancorp 14.83% 13.89% 13.72% 15.39% 15.61% Total risk based capital - Bank 14.69% 13.76% 13.57% 14.10% 14.75% (1) Net Interest Margin is computed by dividing annualized quarterly net interest income by quarterly average interest-bearing assets. (2) Computed by annualizing quarterly net income. CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) For the Six Months For the Three Months Ended Ended AVERAGE AMOUNTS ---------------------------------- ---------------------- (Dollars in June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ---------- Federal funds sold $ 37 $ 9 $ 78 $ 23 $ 188 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 28,748 36,856 49,366 32,780 53,105 Investments 524,706 545,791 489,123 535,190 495,761 Loans (1) 762,094 743,436 617,562 752,819 604,860 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,594 5,594 4,828 5,594 4,825 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Earning assets 1,321,179 1,331,686 1,160,957 1,326,406 1,158,739 Allowance for credit losses (9,390) (9,355) (11,190) (9,372) (10,541) Nonaccrual loans 3,119 2,252 2,701 2,686 3,009 Other non- earning assets 128,166 125,613 115,175 127,061 114,395 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total assets $1,443,074 $1,450,530 $1,267,643 $1,446,781 $1,265,602 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Interest bearing deposits $ 778,750 $ 785,911 $ 699,797 $ 782,311 $ 692,762 Other borrowings 5,387 6,931 5,155 6,155 5,155 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total interest- bearing liabilities 784,137 792,842 704,952 788,466 697,917 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Non-interest bearing demand deposits 468,690 474,137 395,603 471,398 404,235 Non-interest bearing liabilities 16,842 16,814 17,854 16,828 16,959 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total liabilities 1,269,669 1,283,793 1,118,409 1,276,692 1,119,111 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total equity 173,405 166,737 149,234 170,089 146,491 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total liabilities and equity $1,443,074 $1,450,530 $1,267,643 $1,446,781 $1,265,602 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== AVERAGE RATES --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Federal funds sold 1.25% 1.00% 0.50% 1.25% 0.50% Interest-earning deposits in other banks 1.06% 0.81% 0.53% 0.92% 0.52% Investments 3.15% 3.31% 3.15% 3.23% 3.10% Loans (3) 5.73% 5.50% 5.45% 5.59% 5.35% Earning assets 4.57% 4.45% 4.27% 4.51% 4.16% Interest-bearing deposits 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% Other borrowings 2.75% 2.14% 2.25% 2.40% 2.25% Total interest- bearing liabilities 0.15% 0.14% 0.15% 0.14% 0.15% Net interest margin (calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis) (2) 4.48% 4.36% 4.18% 4.42% 4.08% (1) Average loans do not include nonaccrual loans. (2) Calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis, which includes Federal tax benefits relating to income earned on municipal bonds of $915, $1,093, and $812, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and June 30, 2016, respectively. The Federal tax benefits relating to income earned on municipal bonds totaled $2,008 and $1,596 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively. (3) Loan yield includes loan fees (costs) for the three months ended June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and June 30, 2016 of $25, $444, and $(17), respectively. Loan yield includes loan fees for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 of $468, and $22, respectively.