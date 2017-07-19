Technavio's latest report on the global camp management software marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005967/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global camp management software market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Camp management software provides campers several benefits such as camp websites, online accounts, and communication options. Camp managers can have a paperless office environment as every administrative process is automated. An efficient camp management software helps to lower the administrative time and cost. It is related to the registration of new and returning guests, personnel identification and security of the site, assignment and transferring guests to their respective rooms, and send work schedule assignment to guests. It monitors attendance, tracks food services traffic, and prepares invoice and business reporting.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global camp management software market according to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Emergence of analytics in camp management software

Increased interest in camping among old age groups

Increased focus on new and trial camps

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Emergence of analytics in camp management software

"The camp management software users, such as camp professionals and sports clubs, receive large data from campers, such as their age and preferred session, which are unstructured. Advanced analytical tools are required to get meaningful insights from large data. The ability to have a quick insight is becoming progressively important for campers and camp organizers," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application

Camp management software helps to generate detailed and targeted reports to get precise information about campers of all age groups on required criteria. CampSite by EZFacility, CSI Software, and CircuiTree are some of the vendors who provide analytics feature in the camp management software.

Increased interest in camping among old age groups

"While millennials are looking for outdoor and adventure sports activities, the demand for recreational activities is on the rise among the older population. They prefer healthy and nature-based recreational activities. Many vendors in the market provide camping programs, especially for older generations, and focus on promoting camping as an experience," adds Ishmeet.

Camp providers arrange nature treks and edutainment (combination of education and entertainment) camps to attract different age groups. For instance, Camp Cheerio in North Carolina, the US, undertakes a program, Senior Adult Camp, for individuals over 55 years and offers active adults a chance to experience camping.

Increased focus on new and trial camps

Camp organizers worldwide have been introducing new activities and programs to keep up with the interests of new-generation campers. Camp organizers encourage healthy eating for campers to sustain energy and participate in all camp activities. The camp activities are focused on sustainable living, environmental conservation, and recycling.

Some of the new camp organizers provide trial camps so that campers can experience overnight camps, engage in activities, and explore the campground for a trial period. Some parents also explore the campground beforehand. This enables campers and parents to get to know the camp details before registering for the camp.

Browse Related Reports:

Global OSS BSS software market 2017-2021

Global Stress Testing Market 2017-2021

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005967/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com