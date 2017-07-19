YONKERS, NY--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein and antibody therapeutics for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and warrants to purchase additional shares of its common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by ContraFect.

Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 12, 2017 and was declared effective on May 25, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone: (800) 747-3924 or by email: prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Boni

ContraFect Corporation

Tel: 914-207-2300

Email: Email contact

