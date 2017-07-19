Endace Announces EndaceFabric for Network-Wide Packet Recording, Data-Mining and Cybersecurity Investigation

Scalable, centrally-managed fabric of Network Recorders gives NOC and SOC teams quick access to network history, and accelerates network security and performance investigations

SAN JOSE, California, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Endace, a world leader in high-speed network recording and network history playback, today announced the release of EndaceFabric', a centrally-managed, network-wide packet capture and recording fabric. EndaceFabric gives network security and network operations teams (NetOps and SecOps) the definitive, packet-level evidence they need to rapidly investigate, and respond with certainty to, cybersecurity threats and network or application performance issues.

EndaceFabric seamlessly connects multiple EndaceProbe' Network Recorders into a recording fabric that can be centrally managed using EndaceCMS' Central Management Server.

It includes powerful investigation tools that enable analysts to quickly find and retrieve the network history they need for investigations:

EndaceConsole ' is a one click data-mining application that lets analysts quickly search the network history stored across the EndaceFabric and download or archive packet capture files to SAN or NAS storage.

is a one click data-mining application that lets analysts quickly search the network history stored across the EndaceFabric and download or archive packet capture files to SAN or NAS storage. EndaceVision ' and EndacePackets ' are built-in, browser-based tools that let analysts search, visualize and analyze network history on multiple EndaceProbes simultaneously.

"Managing accurate recording of petabytes of network history and making it searchable across the network is a big technical challenge. It becomes even more difficult as network speeds increase and networks become more distributed," says Cary Wright, VP Product Management at Endace. "With the release of OSm 6.3, the operating system that powers all Endace systems, EndaceFabric addresses that challenge by providing a distributed, centrally-managed recording infrastructure that can be deployed across the entire network at scale."

EndaceFabric's one-click search lets analysts quickly locate, retrieve and analyze packets of interest from petabytes of recorded network history distributed across the EndaceProbes in the fabric. This streamlines investigation workflows, and eases the burden on NOC and SOC teams which are under pressure to investigate and resolve the exponentially increasing number of critical alerts they receive each day.

API integration provides tight integration of EndaceFabric's Network History with security and performance monitoring tools from Endace partners such as Cisco, Dynatrace, Splunk and Plixer. Analysts can click on alerts in these tools and jump straight to the related packet-level history to see exactly what's happened.

Endace will be launching the new EndaceFabric, and demonstrating how network history can be integrated with partner analytics solutions, at booth #466 at Black Hat in Las Vegas next week.

About Endace

Endace's 100% accurate, Network History Recording and Playback provides definitive, packet-level evidence for investigating cybersecurity threats, quantifying data breaches and troubleshooting network or application performance problems. Playback integrates with commercial, open-source or custom analytics applications to streamline and automate issue investigation. Network History can be played back through hosted or external analytics solutions for automated, back-in-time investigations. Global customers include banks, hospitals, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military.

www.endace.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371135/Endace_Logo.jpg