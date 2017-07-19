

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) reported a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $6.7 million, or $0.12 per share. This was lower than $7.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $463.1 million. This was up from $391.2 million last year.



Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.7 Mln. vs. $7.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q2): $463.1 Mln vs. $391.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.56 to $1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2148 to $2312 Mln



