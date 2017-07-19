Paragon Commercial Corporation Reports Loan Growth of 9% for the Second Quarter of 2017

Highlights:

Loan growth of $108.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 13% year-to-date

Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans at only 0.04% of total loans and no accruing loans past due greater than 30 days at June 30, 2017

Net interest income of $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 15% over the same period in the prior year

Second quarter 2017 net income of $3.3 million, only a $192,000 decrease over the same period in the prior year despite a $650,000 increase in loan loss provisions and $368,000 in merger related costs

Second quarter 2017 ROAA of 0.83% and ROAE of 9.19%

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Paragon Commercial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PBNC), parent company of Paragon Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. Net income during the three-month period decreased 6% to $3.3 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in earnings was primarily driven by a $650,000 loan loss provision as the Company increased its allowance for loan losses commensurate with loan growth. There were no such loan loss provisions recorded during the same period in 2016. In addition, the Company incurred $368,000 in costs directly attributable to its pending merger with TowneBank. These increased costs were mostly offset by an increase in net interest income which was a result of continued loan growth. Fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.61 for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $0.75 for the same period in 2016. The decrease in EPS was directly attributable to the impact on average shares outstanding as a result of the additional shares issued as a result of the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and listing on Nasdaq during the second quarter of 2016.

"Paragon's loan growth continues to be outstanding. A major driver in the pending merger with TowneBank is our ability to generate growth in our loan portfolio to take advantage of our dynamic markets," said Robert C. Hatley, President and CEO.

The annualized return on average assets for the second quarter of 2017 was 0.83% and the annualized return on average equity was 9.19%, compared to 1.00% and 13.41%, respectively, for the same ratios in the second quarter of 2016. Those ratios were impacted by the additional capital as a result of the IPO as well as the added loan loss provisions and merger related costs previously discussed.

Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets on June 30, 2017 were $1.64 billion compared to $1.50 billion as of December 31, 2016. Assets increased during the quarter by $85.5 million primarily as a result of strong loan demand.

Loan Portfolio

Loans outstanding increased by $108.9 million during the second quarter from $1.23 billion at March 31, 2017 to $1.34 billion at June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, loans have increased $148.6 million, an annualized rate of 25.0%. All loan categories experienced strong growth except construction and land development, which decreased $7.9 million during the second quarter of 2017. Growth for the other loan categories for the same period was as follows: commercial real estate - $41.7 million, owner occupied commercial real estate - $9.7 million, multifamily - $14.7 million, consumer real estate - $24.5 million, commercial and industrial - $19.1 million, and consumer and other loans - $7.1 million. The Company continues to see strong loan growth throughout the Raleigh, Charlotte, and Cary markets.

Deposit Portfolio

Total deposits decreased by $90.1 million during the second quarter offsetting strong deposit growth in the first quarter. The first quarter's growth was primarily driven by temporary increases in the balances of several existing deposit customers. For the year, deposits are up $2.5 million despite the Company's continued effort to pay down wholesale deposits which have decreased by $36.8 million year-to-date. During the second quarter, demand account balances decreased $22.0 million and money market and interest checking accounts decreased $54.5 million. In addition, time deposits decreased $13.7 million, as the Company reduced its brokered deposit portfolio by $15.0 million or 27%. The decline in deposits required the Company to increase its Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $170.0 million during the quarter.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $650,000 loan loss provision for the second quarter of 2017 as a result of the growth in total loans. There was no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 was 0.67% and 0.66%, respectively.

Asset quality continued to remain strong as nonperforming loans were 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2017. There were no loans past due 30 days or greater at quarter-end and the ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets including foreclosed real estate was 0.32%.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased by $1.7 million or 15% during the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016. Net interest income totaled $13.0 million during the period, representing a net interest margin of 3.51% on a tax-equivalent basis, which was down 0.04% when compared to 3.55% in the second quarter of 2016. Net interest margin decreased primarily as a result of increased rates in FHLB borrowings as a result of the recent moves in target rates by the Federal Reserve.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2017, non-interest income was $494,000, compared to $381,000 for the same period in 2016. The second quarter of 2016 was negatively impacted by $45,000 in write-downs or loss on sale of foreclosed real estate. There were no losses on foreclosed real estate in the second quarter of 2017.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expenses in the second quarter of 2017 were $7.9 million, compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. Personnel expense increased by $568,000 as the Company added lenders and staff to support its strong growth. In addition, the Company incurred $368,000 in merger related costs in 2017 as a result of the pending merger with TowneBank. There were no such costs in the second quarter of 2016.

ABOUT PARAGON COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

Paragon Commercial Corporation is the parent company of Paragon Bank, which provides a private banking experience to businesses, professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and other individuals. Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1999, Paragon Bank provides banking services through highly responsive professionals, an extensive courier service, online and mobile technologies, free worldwide ATM access, and a select number of strategically placed offices in Raleigh, Cary, and Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit http://ParagonBank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: failure to obtain all regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, dated as of April 26, 2017, by and among TowneBank, TB Acquisition, LLC, and the Company (the "TowneBank Merger"), including approval by the stockholders of the Company, on the expected terms and time schedule: delay in closing the TowneBank Merger; difficulties and delays in integrating TowneBank' s and the Company's businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption as a result of the TowneBank Merger; customer acceptance of TowneBank products and services; potential difficulties encountered in expanding into a new market following the TowneBank Merger; the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of our website at https://paragonbank.com/investor-relations/ or upon request from our investor relations department. Paragon Commercial Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized by the United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "overhead to average assets" and "efficiency ratio." Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance and because of market expectations of use of these ratios to evaluate the Company. Management believes each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about our financial condition and results of operation.

"Overhead to average assets" reflects the amount of non-interest expenses incurred in comparison to the total size of the Company and provides investors with an additional measure of our productivity.

The efficiency ratio shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent and provides investors with a measure of our productivity.

These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

PARAGON COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year to Date June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, as of June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2017 2016 Loans and loan fees $ 14,014 $ 13,070 $ 13,261 $ 12,544 $ 11,840 $ 27,084 $ 23,030 Investment securities 1,465 1,403 1,264 1,214 1,369 2,868 2,588 Federal funds and other interest income 71 159 48 97 63 230 121 Total Interest and Dividend Income 15,550 14,632 14,573 13,855 13,272 30,182 25,739 Interest-bearing checking and money markets 1,127 1,074 1,064 966 836 2,201 1,693 Time deposits 458 511 560 588 556 969 1,123 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 947 728 530 534 579 1,675 1,071 Total Interest Expense 2,532 2,313 2,154 2,088 1,971 4,845 3,887 Net Interest Income 13,018 12,319 12,419 11,767 11,301 25,337 21,852 Provision for loan losses 650 159 200 391 - 809 - Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 12,368 12,160 12,219 11,376 11,301 24,528 21,852 Non-interest Income Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 255 258 247 220 226 513 449 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities - - 21 - - - 85 Deposit service charges and other fees 68 62 64 65 56 130 114 Mortgage banking revenues 26 51 48 59 33 77 65 Net loss on sale or write-down of other real estate - - (443 ) - (45 ) - (257 ) Other noninterest income 145 132 272 94 111 277 191 Total Non-interest Income 494 503 209 438 381 997 647 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,310 4,462 4,083 3,912 3,742 8,772 7,609 Occupancy 373 359 393 362 342 732 686 Furniture and equipment 451 502 473 430 390 953 882 Data processing 580 530 438 339 524 1,110 820 Directors fees and expenses 253 224 193 219 219 477 471 Professional fees 244 203 429 208 182 447 419 FDIC and other supervisory assessments 201 166 71 220 217 367 412 Advertising and public relations 297 221 210 239 234 518 422 Unreimbursed loan costs and foreclosure related expenses 104 174 145 172 142 278 211 Merger related costs 368 - - - - 368 - Other expenses 676 771 573 677 496 1,447 1,156 Total Non-interest Expenses 7,857 7,612 7,008 6,778 6,488 15,469 13,088 Income before income taxes 5,005 5,051 5,420 5,036 5,194 10,056 9,411 Income tax expense 1,722 1,697 1,798 1,581 1,719 3,419 3,098 Net income $ 3,283 $ 3,354 $ 3,622 $ 3,455 $ 3,475 $ 6,637 $ 6,313 Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 1.23 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.75 $ 1.23 $ 1.37

PARAGON COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (Dollars and shares in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,564 $ 56,478 $ 43,005 $ 73,706 $ 100,115 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 203,534 194,008 197,441 178,606 186,323 Loans-net of unearned income and deferred fees 1,339,860 1,230,953 1,191,280 1,165,345 1,105,344 Allowance for loan losses (8,921 ) (8,125 ) (7,909 ) (7,925 ) (7,986 ) 1,330,939 1,222,828 1,183,371 1,157,420 1,097,358 Premises and equipment, net 15,233 15,420 15,642 15,858 16,124 Bank owned life insurance 34,703 34,448 34,190 28,943 28,723 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,828 5,603 8,400 5,425 8,613 Accrued interest receivable 4,690 4,403 4,368 4,022 4,092 Deferred tax assets 3,882 4,734 4,841 3,361 3,264 Other real estate owned and repossessed property 4,690 4,740 4,740 5,183 5,183 Other assets 7,504 7,365 7,769 6,335 4,538 Total Assets $ 1,635,567 $ 1,550,027 $ 1,503,767 $ 1,478,859 $ 1,454,333 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand, non-interest bearing $ 200,944 $ 222,904 $ 211,202 $ 188,398 $ 179,070 Money market accounts and interest checking 794,255 848,705 742,046 767,124 654,954 Time deposits 179,531 193,249 219,007 243,563 266,177 Total deposits 1,174,730 1,264,858 1,172,255 1,199,085 1,100,201 Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 21,256 19,529 20,174 19,796 22,690 Borrowings 270,000 100,000 150,000 100,000 175,000 Subordinated debentures 18,558 18,558 18,558 18,558 18,558 Other liabilities 5,730 6,937 6,679 6,398 6,175 Total Liabilities 1,490,274 1,409,882 1,367,666 1,343,837 1,322,624 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.008 par value 44 44 44 44 43 Additional paid in capital 80,721 80,323 80,147 80,015 79,845 Retained earnings 65,387 62,104 58,750 55,128 51,673 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (859 ) (2,326 ) (2,840 ) (165 ) 148 Total Stockholders' Equity 145,293 140,145 136,101 135,022 131,709 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,635,567 $ 1,550,027 $ 1,503,767 $ 1,478,859 $ 1,454,333

PARAGON COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS

(Unaudited)

June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (In thousands except per share data) 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Loans Construction and land development $ 70,661 $ 78,552 $ 79,738 $ 74,605 $ 63,819 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 433,486 391,795 365,569 355,839 340,475 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 202,982 193,291 186,892 178,631 158,612 Farmland - - - 994 1,002 Multifamily, nonresidential and junior liens 106,106 91,368 89,191 96,643 93,945 Total commercial real estate 742,574 676,454 641,652 632,107 594,034 Consumer real estate: Home equity lines 87,229 86,550 87,489 86,361 85,883 Secured by 1-4 family residential, secured by 1st deeds of trust 231,903 208,504 195,343 190,913 186,054 Secured by 1-4 family residential, secured by 2nd deeds of trust 4,712 4,247 4,289 4,358 3,656 Total consumer real estate 323,844 299,301 287,121 281,632 275,593 Commercial and industrial loans 181,644 162,580 170,709 164,913 157,640 Consumer and other 21,137 14,066 12,060 12,088 14,258 Total loans 1,339,860 1,230,953 1,191,280 1,165,345 1,105,344

PARAGON COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

OTHER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Selected Average Balances: Average total assets $ 1,586,566 $ 1,557,830 $ 1,489,487 $ 1,452,526 $ 1,393,722 Average earning assets 1,527,475 1,492,181 1,409,467 1,378,081 1,310,510 Average loans 1,272,604 1,209,314 1,184,790 1,135,448 1,071,325 Average total deposits 1,197,472 1,165,010 1,169,062 1,123,277 1,019,133 Average stockholders' equity 142,832 138,005 135,656 133,494 103,682 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.86 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 9.19 % 9.72 % 10.68 % 10.35 % 13.41 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.88 % 9.04 % 9.05 % 9.13 % 9.06 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,569,602 $ 1,482,570 $ 1,435,505 $ 1,408,456 $ 1,373,728 Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.51 % 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.47 % 3.55 % Overhead to average assets (1) 1.98 % 1.95 % 1.88 % 1.87 % 1.86 % Efficiency ratio (1) 54.09 % 57.88 % 52.66 % 54.38 % 54.13 % Credit Ratios: Non-accrual loans $ 492 $ 500 $ 968 $ 948 $ 1,220 Other real estate owned $ 4,690 $ 4,740 $ 4,740 $ 5,183 $ 5,183 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.44 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Loans past due >30 days and still accruing $ - $ 59 $ - $ 499 $ 346 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (146 ) $ (57 ) $ 216 $ 452 $ (56 ) Annualized net charge-offs/average loans -0.05 % -0.02 % 0.07 % 0.16 % -0.02 % Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.67 % 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.72 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 1813 % 1625 % 817 % 836 % 655 % Per share data: Average diluted common shares outstanding 5,413,270 5,422,590 5,422,817 5,445,641 4,624,326 End of quarter common shares outstanding 5,458,528 5,452,088 5,450,713 5,450,042 5,449,886 Book value per common share $ 26.62 $ 25.70 $ 24.97 $ 24.77 $ 24.17

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

"Overhead to average assets" is defined as non-interest expense less merger related costs divided by total average assets. We believe overhead to average assets is an important indicator of the Company's level of non-interest expenses relative to the Company's overall size, which assists in the evaluation of our productivity. While the overhead to average assets ratio is a measure of productivity, its value reflects the attributes of the business model we employ.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Overhead to Average Assets Non-interest expense $ 7,857 $ 7,612 $ 7,008 $ 6,778 $ 6,488 Less merger related costs 368 - - - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 7,489 $ 7,612 $ 7,008 $ 6,778 $ 6,488 Average Assets $ 1,586,566 $ 1,557,830 $ 1,489,487 $ 1,452,526 $ 1,393,722 Overhead to Average Assets 1.89 % 1.95 % 1.88 % 1.87 % 1.86 %

"Efficiency ratio" is defined as total non-interest expense less merger related costs divided by adjusted operating revenue. Adjusted operating revenue is equal to net interest income (taxable equivalent) plus non-interest income, adjusted to exclude the impacts of gains and losses on the sale of securities and gains and losses on the sale or write-down of foreclosed real estate because we believe the timing of the recognition of those items to be discretionary. We believe the efficiency ratio is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated by our operations for each dollar spent. While the efficiency ratio is a measure of productivity, its value reflects the attributes of the business model we employ.

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 7,857 $ 7,612 $ 7,008 $ 6,778 $ 6,488 Less merger related costs 368 - - - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 7,489 $ 7,612 $ 7,008 $ 6,778 $ 6,488 Net interest taxable equivalent income $ 13,351 $ 12,649 $ 12,676 $ 12,026 $ 11,560 Non-interest income 494 503 209 438 381 Less gain on investment securities - - (21 ) - - Plus loss on sale or writedown of foreclosed real estate - - 443 - 45 Adjusted operating revenue $ 13,845 $ 13,152 $ 13,307 $ 12,464 $ 11,986 Efficiency ratio 54.09 % 57.88 % 52.66 % 54.38 % 54.13 %

