

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $32.57 million, or $0.28 per share. This was higher than $30.00 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $291.92 million. This was up from $289.68 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $32.57 Mln. vs. $30.00 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $291.92 Mln vs. $289.68 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $303 - $308 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.22 Full year revenue guidance: $1163 - $1168 Mln



