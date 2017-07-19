BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce that Gregory D. Sawicki, CFP®, PFS, Managing Director at Wealth Management Consultants, a Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, has been recognized with Standing Ovation Honors by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for his outstanding contributions to personal finance.

Mr. Sawicki was recognized at the second Annual Standing Ovation ceremony held on June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas which honored 16 CPAs under the age of 40 for their valuable contributions to the profession, having met all program requirements which included being an AICPA member in good standing, holding the Personal Finance Specialist (PFS) credential, and maintaining an active CPA license. Each of these young AICPA members has excelled in providing the best client experience in the financial services arena. Contributions made by Standing Ovation honorees have made a significant difference in the industry and in their communities.

"My goal in servicing our clients has always been to provide exemplary, objective financial and tax advice. It is an honor to be recognized by the personal Financial Planning division of the AICPA as a future leader in the industry," said Gregory Sawicki, Peapack-Gladstone Bank's AICPA honoree.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.95 billion as of March 31, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

