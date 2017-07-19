

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $1.31 billion, or $1.47 per share. This was down from $1.98 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $8.31 billion. This was up from $8.24 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.31 Bln. vs. $1.98 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $2.10 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q2): $8.31 Bln vs. $8.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



