According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global curling equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Curling Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Curling is an ice sport that is played on an ice sheet and requires players to slide the curling stones over the ice sheet. The target area of the sport is segmented into four corners of the sheet. Two teams, each with four players, participate in the sport. It is also popular as a recreational activity for all age groups as it does not require players to have a strong physique. Curling is most popular in Canada with a majority of the revenue of the global curling equipment market coming from the country. Canada has topped the list of top players in all the disciplines of the sport.

Technavio's consumer and retailresearch analysts categorize the global curling equipment market into the following segments by product. They are:

Brooms

Shoes

Stones

Other accessories

The top three product segments for the global curling equipment market are discussed below:

Brooms

Curling broom is an essential curling equipment that is used to balance the stones while delivering and sweeping the path through which the stones move. Traditional curling brooms were made of fabric, horsehair, or hog hair. Modern curling brooms are manufactured in the shape of a hollow tube and are made of either fiberglass or carbon fiber.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "Since lightweight sports equipment is in demand in all sports; the modern brooms are in high demand. Hence, many technologically advanced brooms are also being introduced by the key competitors. For example, Asham Curling Supplies are designing Xtreme Force broom handle to enhance the sweeping power of the players and at the same time reduce the chances of risk."

Shoes

Curling shoes play an important part in the performance of the players as they take care of slides. The shoes are constructed with dissimilar soles on both shoes. One shoe is known as the slider shoe, and the other is known as the gripper shoe. The slider shoe is used to slide on the curling ice sheet, while the gripper shoe is used to hack the surface of the ice.

"Many innovative products have been introduced by the key competitors. For example, Asham Curling Supplies uses RDS technology to enable the shoes to produce the straightest sliding path when its slider becomes scratched after use. Velcro soles are attached to such shoes," adds Sharan.

Stones

Curling stones are made of granite and weigh between 38 and 44 pounds with a maximum circumference of 36 inches and height of 4.5 inches. WFC monitors these specifications on the manufacture of curling equipment. A handle attached to the stone helps to grip and release it strategically.

Andrew Kay Co (Curling Stones) is the leading manufacturer of curling stones. The stones of the company are high-quality refurbished stones. They are widely used in most of the major tournaments and are made of granite from Ailsa Craig, which is the best in the world.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Andrew Kay Co (Curling Stones)

Asham Curling Supplies

Balance Plus Sliders

Sliders Goldline Curling

Olson Curling

