

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $581 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $225 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $10.21 billion. This was up from $9.29 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



