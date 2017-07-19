

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $25 million, or $1.47 per share. This was higher than $19 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $356 million. This was up from $335 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $25 Mln. vs. $19 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $356 Mln vs. $335 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



