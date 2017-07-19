DENVER, CO and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Private equity firm Seaport Capital ("Seaport") announced today that it has acquired Keg Logistics LLC ("Keg Logistics" or "the Company"), an outsourced keg management provider that services local, regional and national craft breweries in the U.S., Canada and U.K. The existing management team and Bregal Sagemount, the prior majority owner of the business, reinvested alongside Seaport in the transaction. The Keg Logistics management team will continue to lead the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bill Luby, Partner at Seaport Capital, discussed the acquisition, stating, "Keg Logistics has exhibited exceptional growth since its founding. We are extremely impressed with the Company's ability to add new brewers to the platform, all while servicing and growing existing customer relationships. Chris Sapyta and the team at Keg Logistics have demonstrated that their deep relationships with brewers and their understanding of brewers' priorities position the Company for continued growth."

"We are looking forward to partnering with Seaport in the coming years," said Keg Logistics CEO Chris Sapyta. "Their team has proven its ability to understand the craft beer market, and we believe that Seaport is the right fit for Keg Logistics as we pursue our various growth opportunities and expand the services that we can provide. In addition to keg financing, we are the only keg provider that has a keg management solution and now can provide craft brewers with mobile canning services and financing."

ABOUT KEG LOGISTICS

Keg Logistics is an outsourced keg management provider that services over 1,100 craft brewers, wine, cider and other draught beverage producers in the U.S., Canada and U.K. Keg Logistics also offers keg solutions to brewers exporting beer from the U.S. and U.K. with a unique one-way ship-and-forget option in all-stainless kegs. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company provides a lease-to-own model whereby craft breweries can lease kegs for up to eight years with buyout options. CEO Chris Sapyta founded the Company in 2011 and has since led Keg Logistics to become the largest outsourced keg management provider by total customers served. For additional information, visit www.keglogistics.com.

ABOUT SEAPORT CAPITAL

Founded in 1997, Seaport Capital invests in middle market companies with recurring revenue business models in the communications, business services and media sectors. Seaport works with talented management teams to create valuable companies that are leaders in their market segments. Seaport's extensive investing experience enables it to develop successful strategies; its relationships and resources help achieve them. For additional information, visit www.seaportcapital.com.

Annie Gladue

Jedemi Communications for Seaport Capital

415-302-8990

Email contact





Tom Behringer

Seaport Capital

212-847-8908

Email contact

