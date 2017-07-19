sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

79,92 Euro		-0,611
-0,76 %
WKN: A14TJP ISIN: CA82509L1076 Ticker-Symbol: 307 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOPIFY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHOPIFY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,53
79,96
22:49
79,27
80,25
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST16,10-1,04 %
SHOPIFY INC79,92-0,76 %