TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) and RioCan REIT (TSX: REI.UN) today announced another important lease transaction in connection with the development of King Portland Centre in Toronto. Shopify has signed a commitment to expand its lease requirement by approximately 46,234 square feet of GLA, bringing its total requirement in the new office space under construction at King Portland Centre to approximately 158,520 square feet of GLA and the total leased area of the new office component to approximately 93%.

King Portland Centre, 602-620 and 642 King Street West, Toronto

The overall development site for King Portland Centre includes 79,975 square feet of land with frontage on King Street West, Portland Street and Adelaide Street West and is comprised of a restored heritage structure, 602-604 King West (the "Rental Property"), an adjacent property extending from King West through to Adelaide West (the "Development Property") and a heritage structure under restoration, 642 King West (the "Ancillary Property"). The Rental Property is substantially leased and is expected to remain so through the development process. The Ancillary Property is undergoing restoration and is scheduled for completion in early 2018.

Allied and RioCan are building a new structure on the Development Property that will be integrated with the Rental Property and the Ancillary Property. The new structure will be comprised of 256,173 square feet of office GLA and 13,035 square feet of retail GLA fronting on King West and approximately 116 residential units fronting on Adelaide West. The office and retail components of King Portland Centre have been designed to a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) CS (Core & Shell) Platinum standard and will include best-in-class operational, environmental, life-safety and health and wellness systems.

Each of Allied and RioCan owns an undivided 50% interest in the Rental Property, the Development Property and the Ancillary Property. On completion of the new component of King Portland Centre, which is scheduled for early 2019, Allied will manage the office component and RioCan will manage the retail and residential components.

Cautionary Statements - Allied Properties REIT

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Allied discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the transactions contemplated herein are completed. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Allied's Annual Information Form, which is available at www.sedar.com. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on Allied's behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the parties have no obligation to update such statements.

Cautionary Statements - RioCan REIT

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements made with respect to RioCan's development program together with other statements concerning RioCan's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking statements in this News Release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan's current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in RioCan's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2017 ("MD&A") and the Trust's most recent Annual Report and Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release.

Except as required by applicable law, RioCan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Allied

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban office environments that enrich experience and enhance profitability for business tenants operating in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.6 billion as at March 31, 2017. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 300 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 46 million square feet. For the past 25 years, we have shaped the future, sensibly cultivated growth, and taken our stakeholders and partners wherever they needed to go. Currently, we have more than 6,200 tenants and 700 employees with a presence from coast to coast. We know that there is a home for every retailer. Whether we find it today or build it for tomorrow, we deliver real vision, solid ground. For more information, visit www.riocan.com.

