COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- American Green Ventures (AGV) is pleased to announce the hiring of Tim McNamara to head up the marketing, distribution and sales of its spill containment product lines. AGV is a subsidiary of Galuku Group, an international leader in the development and production of innovative products derived from the coir, or husk of the coconut.

From 1998 to 2015, McNamara worked for the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, where he was tasked with driving disruptive innovation and new business development for a variety of consumer and commercial product lines. As a territory manager, brand manager, marketing director and ultimately the Director of Marketing and New Business Development, he developed keen insights into purchasing trends, supply chain improvement, and all of the critical factors that mesh together to achieve a successful product launch.

Most recently, McNamara served as founder and principal of TruNorth Consulting, leveraging his expertise to companies seeking to strengthen their brand awareness, marketing strategy and product development.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to assist in introducing American Green Ventures' SpillFix product to the industrial and consumer markets across North America," McNamara said. "It's truly a unique and superior alternative to any current market offerings, so simply making people aware of it is job number one."

In addition to supporting the sales and marketing efforts for SpillFix, McNamara will also be responsible for building market share for other Galuku Group products, including an innovative, eco-friendly line of pet litter and bedding solutions.

About American Green Ventures:

American Green Ventures (US) Inc. established in 2012 to provide quality eco-friendly products and solutions to North America, delivering unique solutions to industry and consumers by utilizing the unique qualities of the humble coconut.

Through research and development we have designed solutions for both industry and consumers that are, cost effective and environmentally friendly. We offer fantastic products to grow food, clean up oil spills, clean-air and clean-water and for pet care, all from the coconut husk (coir).

About Galuku Group:

Since opening our Sydney office in 1993 Galuku has rapidly grown to be a global leader in coir-based product innovation and continues to uncover new ways to exploit coir's amazing properties. We research, develop and design solutions for industry and consumers that are, cost effective and environmentally friendly.

Galuku products are sold in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, China, USA, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, UK, Germany, and Holland. For more information on SpillFix, please visit www.SpillFix.com.

