

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) reported that its total net customer additions were 1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, bringing total customer count to 69.6 million. Branded postpaid net customer additions were 817,000. Branded postpaid phone net customer additions were 786,000 during the quarter. Branded postpaid phone churn was a record low of 1.10%, down 17 basis points from prior year.



Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 19% year-over-year to $3.0 billion. The company said the increase was primarily due to higher service and equipment revenues and improved cost performance, particularly in cost of equipment and SG&A expense.



Looking forward, T-Mobile US, stated that its branded postpaid net customer additions guidance for full-year 2017 is increased to 3.0 - 3.6 million from 2.8 - 3.5 million. The company increased adjusted EBITDA target to between $10.5 - $10.9 billion, up from the prior guidance range of $10.4 - $10.8 billion. The adjusted EBITDA target includes expected leasing revenues of $0.85 - $0.95 billion, increased from the prior guidance range of $0.8 - $0.9 billion.



