CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, was voted #1 in Inbound Logistics' 2017 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards. The annual awards allow logistics professionals to vote for their top third-party logistics providers (3PLs) based on service and quality in meeting the needs of shippers and carrier partners.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the #1 3PL by transportation professionals and readers of Inbound Logistics," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Transportation is an enormous industry, and being ranked #1 truly reflects Echo's commitment to simplifying transportation management for our clients and carrier partners. Whether it's through proprietary technology or proactive communication, our people ensure an exceptional service experience for every business we partner with. Thank you to everyone who voted for Echo."

Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo, said, "We are extremely proud of this recognition, and the credit goes to our employees, who work together to provide best-in-class service to our shippers and carriers. We would like to thank everyone for recognizing Echo with this prestigious award."

Echo has been recognized with Inbound Logistics' influential industry award for the past seven years, notably earning second place in both 2015 and 2016. The company has kept or improved its ranking each of the past seven years.

"The 2017 Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards received the most ballots cast since the award originated in 1998, and readers made this year's contest incredibly competitive," said Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics. "We've seen Echo improve their ranking from #10 to #1 in only seven years, which is an incredible accomplishment. Congratulations to Echo on their #1 win."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

