

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release June unemployment data, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent in May, while the economy is tipped to have added 15,000 jobs following the increase of 42,000 a month earlier.



The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent, while also holding the 10-year yield target at flat.



Japan also will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, plus May data for the all industry activity index.



Imports are expected to climb 14.4 percent on year after rising 17.8 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.5 percent after jumping 14.9 percent in the previous month.



The trade surplus is pegged at 488 billion yen following the 204.2 billion yen deficit a month earlier. The activity index is expected to fall 0.8 percent on month after jumping 2.1 percent in April.



Hong Kong will see June numbers for consumer prices; in May, inflation was up 2.0 percent on year.



The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.



