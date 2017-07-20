

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $153.93 million, or $0.63 per share. This was higher than $141.97 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $2.39 billion. This was up from $2.02 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $153.93 Mln. vs. $141.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $2.39 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX