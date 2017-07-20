

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 439.907 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 488.0 billion yen following the 204.2 billion yen deficit in May.



Exports were up 9.7 percent on year, topping expectations for an increase of 9.5 percent following the 14.9 percent jump in the previous month.



Imports climbed an annual 15.5 percent versus forecasts for 14.4 percent after gaining 17.8 percent a month earlier.



