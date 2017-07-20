

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 439.907 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - down 35.9 percent on year.



The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 488.0 billion yen following the 204.2 billion yen deficit in May.



Exports were up 9.7 percent on year to 6.607 trillion yen, topping expectations for an increase of 9.5 percent following the 14.9 percent jump in the previous month.



Exports to all of Asia gained 13.6 percent on year to 3.577 trillion yen, while exports to China alone spiked an annual 19.5 percent to 1.247 trillion yen.



Exports to the United States gained 7.1 percent on year to 1.304 trillion yen, while exports to the European Union gained an annual 9.6 percent to 726.194 billion yen.



Imports climbed an annual 15.5 percent to 6.167 trillion yen versus forecasts for 14.4 percent after gaining 17.8 percent a month earlier.



Imports from all of Asia gained 10.8 percent on year to 3.004 trillion yen, while imports from China alone added 5.2 percent to 1.451 trillion yen.



Imports from the United States spiked 19.3 percent to 716/917 billion yen, while imports from the European Union climbed 11.6 percent to 726.348 billion yen.



The adjusted trade surplus was 81.4 billion yen, shy of forecasts for 127.5 billion yen and down from 122.7 billion yen in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX