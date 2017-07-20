

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies (LLL) announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Strianese has informed the company's Board of Directors of his plan to retire as CEO, effective December 31, 2017, after 20 years of service with L3. Mr. Strianese will remain Chairman of L3's Board.



The Board has elected Christopher E. Kubasik, L3's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) to the position of CEO and President, and to the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2018.



Kubasik was appointed President and COO of L3 in 2015. Prior to joining L3, he was President and CEO of the Seabury Advisory Group LLC. In 2010, he was named President and COO of Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he also held a number of senior executive roles, including Executive Vice President of Electronic Systems, and Chief Financial Officer for 7 years.



