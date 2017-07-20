

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) has told investment bankers to stop working on transactions with HNA Group Co. for now amid growing concerns about the acquisitive Chinese conglomerate's debt levels and ownership structure, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The U.S. investment bank joins other Wall Street firms, including Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley, that are largely steering clear of advising and financing the group on deals because they are unable to get internal approvals from 'know your customer' committees, the reports said.



Senior officials at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit communicated internally last month that bankers shouldn't currently pitch for new acquisitions and fundraisings, the reports said. Scrutiny of Chinese companies came into focus this week after people familiar with the matter said that China plans to cut off some funding for billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group Co., concluding the conglomerate breached restrictions for overseas investments.



An internal memo at Bank of America on holding off on deals with HNA for now went to fewer than five bankers who would be in a position to solicit business from the Chinese company, the reports noted



