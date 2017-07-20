

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 85.62 points or 0.43 percent to 20,106.48, slightly off a high of 20,108.13 earlier.



The major exporters are modestly higher despite a stronger yen. Canon is up 0.3 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent and Sony is higher by almost 1 percent, while Toshiba is losing almost 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is up 0.4 percent, while Honda is losing 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are rising more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Maruha Nichiro is rising more than 8 percent, Tokai Carbon is higher by 7 percent and TDK Corp is gaining almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, DeNA Co. is losing more than 4 percent and Fast Retailing is down 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent, while also holding the 10-year yield target at flat.



The Ministry of Finance said Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 439.907 billion yen in June, down 35.9 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 488.0 billion yen, following the 204.2 billion yen deficit in May.



Exports were up 9.7 percent on year to 6.607 trillion yen, topping expectations for an increase of 9.5 percent. Imports climbed an annual 15.5 percent to 6.167 trillion yen versus forecasts for 14.4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as buying interest was generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing a bigger than expected rebound in housing starts in the month of June. Upbeat earnings news from financial giant Morgan Stanley also contributed to the strength on Wall Street.



The Dow rose 66.02 points or 0.3 percent to 21,640.75, the Nasdaq advanced 40.74 points or 0.6 percent to 6,385.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.22 points or 0.5 percent to 2,473.83.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday following the release of a report showing a bigger than expected weekly drop in U.S. crude oil inventories. WTI crude for August delivery climbed $0.66 or 1.4 percent to close at $47.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



