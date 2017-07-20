

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX), announced city and road drivers in Croydon, Pa., voted to decertify the Teamsters union as their bargaining representative. These election results come less than two weeks after drivers at the FedEx Freight location in Charlotte, N.C., also voted the Teamsters union out.



'FedEx is a great place to work and we are recognized around the world for our strong culture,' said Michael Gee, service center manager in Croydon. 'Our drivers recognize that we are a stronger, more cohesive company without a union.'



