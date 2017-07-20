Asiana Airlines A350s Take Off With Panasonic Avionics

LAKE FOREST, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Airline installing inflight entertainment and global connectivity systems on airline's new A350 fleet -

Asiana Airlines, one of Asia's largest carriers, has begun revenue service with its first A350 aircraft using Panasonic Avionics Corporation's (Panasonic) industry-leading inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solution. This first aircraft, which was line fit with Panasonic solutions by Airbus, entered passenger service on May 15th having been delivered to the carrier on April 26th.

Panasonic's eX3 system delivers a premium passenger experience through features including audio and video on demand, and a massive content library that can offer over 50 movies, 60 TV shows, games, music and more.

The aircraft will also offer Panasonic's global connectivity service - the only broadband inflight connectivity service operating in every country in the world today - enabling passengers to access the internet via broadband inflight Wi-Fi, and to send and receive calls and text messages.

Hideo Nakano, Chief Executive Officer for Panasonic Avionics said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Asiana Airlines. Our word-class systems provide their passengers with a globally available and premium inflight entertainment and connectivity experience."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of inflight entertainment and communication systems. The company's best-in-class solutions, supported by professional maintenance services, fully integrate with the cabin enabling its customers to deliver the ultimate travel experiences with a rich variety of entertainment choices, resulting in improved quality communication systems and solutions, reduced time-to-market and lower overall costs.

Established in 1979, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a U.S. corporation, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California with over 5,000 employees and operations in 80 global locations, it has delivered over 9,000 IFE systems and 1,500 inflight connectivity solutions to the world's leading airlines. For additional information, please visit http://www.panasonic.aero

About Asiana Airlines

Asiana Airlines was founded in 1988 and has continued to maintain its 5-star rating by Skytrax for 11 consecutive years since 2007. Asiana Airlines operates 79 international passenger routes to 65 destinations in 23 countries and 23 cargo routesto 25 cities in 11 counties. Asiana Airlines is operating state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircrafts with in-flight connectivity from May 2017 to provide the ultimate travel experience. Asiana's A350 will be flying to Hong Kong, Manila, Osaka, San Francisco and London by the end of 2017. For more information, please visithttp://kr.flyasiana.com/C/en/main.do