Grant Thornton is one of the 50 "World's most attractive global employers" for a third consecutive year, according to the Universum Talent Survey of more than 290,000 business and engineering/IT students from 12 of the world's largest economies.

"We are honoured to receive this award," said Ed Nusbaum, CEO of Grant Thornton International Ltd. "Grant Thornton is committed to a distinctive and differentiated work environment where our people feel motivated, inspired and trusted. This positive workplace serves as the basis in our helping unlock growth in our clients and in our communities."

The rankings are based on the opinions of business and engineering/IT students from top universities in the world's 12 largest economies: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and US. These markets represent 70 percent of the world's economy.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions.

