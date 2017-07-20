"Hong Kong Impression" Exhibition Portrays the Infinite Possibilities of Our City

HONG KONG, July20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, an exhibition entitled "Hong Kong Impression", jointly presented by the Development Bureau and the Planning Department, will run from today until 30th November 2017 at the City Gallery and the adjoining Edinburgh Place, Central.

The exhibition takes inspiration from different artistic movements to interactively showcase how city planning and infrastructure development have shaped Hong Kong as Asia's world city.

The Director of Planning, Mr Raymond Lee, shared his vision on the exhibition, "The exhibition comprises four thematic zones of Hong Kong - Liveable, Visionary, Cultural and Playful - that together present the infinite future possibilities for the city and the theme of the show.

"I sincerely hope that the public will enjoy this exhibition and share the memories of our collaborative efforts on planning and development of Hong Kong. At the same time, we reimagine our vision of the city's future development and advance sustainable projects. Together we shall build a liveable, competitive, sustainable and inclusive Hong Kong," Mr Lee said.

"Liveable Hong Kong" takes inspiration from the Impressionist movement to showcase Hong Kong's on-going transformation across six different aspects of liveability: housing, places for the community, green and blue spaces, managing water resources, keeping the city moving and connecting with the world.

"Visionary Hong Kong" uses a Postmodernist approach and five interactive models to detail the projects that will keep Hong Kong moving forward as Asia's World City.

"Cultural Hong Kong" shows the future of the arts through the lens of the West Kowloon Cultural District, where people will be able to visit world-class venues and enjoy a wide array of classic and contemporary visual and performing arts.

"Playful Hong Kong" at Edinburgh Place lets young artists and members of the community express their impressions of the city through digital art, mosaic and play. The exhibition zone features a centrepiece with a "never-ending" surface, echoing the city's infinite possibilities.

To tie in with the exhibition, a family fun day and a series of art related workshops will be held throughout the exhibition period, including Your Dream City Family Fun Day, Community Planning Workshop, Art Workshop, LEGO® Mosaic Workshop, Music performance and Sketching Workshop.

For more information about the exhibition and activities, please visit the City Gallery's website (http://www.citygallery.gov.hk/) and like City Gallery's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/%E5%B1%95%E5%9F%8E%E9%A4%A8-City-Gallery-644196202390274/ ) or call +852-3102-1242.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537223/Playful_HK_impression.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537221/Visionary_HK_impression.jpg

