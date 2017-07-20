

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, Thursday reported that its net income for the half year rose 4.5 percent to 384 million Swiss francs. Earnings per share increased to 41.37 franc from 40.00 franc last year.



This results in a net profit margin of 15.5 percent versus 15.7 percent last year.



Operating income for the six-month period slid 2.3 percent to 489 million francs, and operating margin decreased to 19.7 percent from 21.4 percent.



EBITDA, however, declined by 6.5 percent to 597 million francs. In local currency terms, EBITDA was down by 5.3 percent. The EBITDA margin decreased to 24.0 percent from 27.3 percent.



The Group's sales for the first half grew 6.4 percent to 2.483 billion Swiss francs, and it rose 2.3 percent on a like-for-like basis. Fragrance Division sales edged up 0.4 percent, while Flavour Division sales grew 12 percent, both in Swiss francs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX