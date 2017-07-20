

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income climbed 29 percent to $525 million from last year's $406 million.



Earnings per share were $0.25, up 30 percent from $0.19 a year ago. Operational earnings per share were $0.30, compared to $0.35 last year.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues declined 3 percent to $8.45 billion from last year's $8.68 billion. Analysts were looking for $8.46 billion. On a comparable basis, revenues went up 1%.



The operational EBITA dropped 7 percent, and margin fell 0.5 points to 12.4 percent, due to commodity prices and some overcapacity.



Total and base orders remained flat on a reported basis, but grew 3% on a comparable basis, with higher orders in all regions.



ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, said, 'While we are pleased with the growth momentum, especially the double-digit order growth in Robotics and Motion, we remain firmly focused on further improving operational execution and our cost base.'



