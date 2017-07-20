

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated from early highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1.4518 against the euro and 88.82 against the yen, from an early near 3-month high of 1.4418 and more than a 1-1/2-year high of 89.32, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7927, 1.0794 and 1.0001 from an early more than a 2-year high of 0.7987, nearly a 3-month high of 1.0845 and more than a 3-week high of 1.0057, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the greenback, 1.06 against the kiwi and 0.98 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX