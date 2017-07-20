Welwyn School Wins Free Residential Trip to Château du Baffy, Normandy for 30 Students

BRIGHTON, England, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This summer term, Select School Travel offered schools in the UK a chance to win a free trip for 30 students and 4 teachers in September 2017 to the Château du Baffy in Normandy, France. The competition was judged in association with Elaine Skates CEO of Council for Learning Outside the Classroom and Rob Yandell, Publisher at School Travel Organiser.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537411/Select_School_Travel_Chateau_du_Baffy.jpg )

Select feel strongly that as a school trips operator they have a responsibility to offer opportunities for schools whose social economic situations may make inclusion in trips challenging. The competition was launched with the intention of providing an opportunity for students who may never have been on a residential school trip before.

Select also believes in the initiative of Learning Away's campaign for 'brilliant residentials' which asks schools, providers, and other related parties to pledge to work to provide more life changing experiences for young people. The campaign encourages considerations such as: recognition of how residential learning impacts on curriculum; promotion of the links between residentials and resilience/confidence; and recognition of the opportunities to support young people's emotional health and wellbeing.

The winners of the competition have been selected this week as Sir Frederic Osborn School of Welwyn, submitted by Head of Humanities, Mr Broad. The entry clearly demonstrated that the opportunity would enable pupils to participate who had never been on a residential school trip before, allowing them the chance to integrate socially outside of a classroom environment, and affording opportunities to raise self-esteem and aspirations. These social and financial problems were aspect the judges felt important to take into consideration, but they also looked beyond to the type of learning to be gained from the trip.

Rob Yandell, STO, on the winning entry:

"I was impressed by the desire to offer a multi-subject trip covering History, Geography, French and RE, and the fact that this trip would fill a gap in what is offered; in this case, a residential for KS3 pupils."

Mr Broad commented:

"We are very excited at the opportunity this trip will provide for students who would not ordinarily have such an exciting learning experience. Our thanks to the organisers for providing this inspiring prospect."

