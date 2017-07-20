

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.7339 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7356.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 1.5687 and 82.22 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5654 and 82.30, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 1.59 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX