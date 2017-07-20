Company announcement





20 July 2017



Financial calendar 2018 for Danske Bank A/S





Annual Report 2017 2 February 2018 -------------------------------------------------------- Annual general meeting 15 March 2018 -------------------------------------------------------- Interim report - first quarter 2018 26 April 2018 -------------------------------------------------------- Interim report - first half 2018 18 July 2018 -------------------------------------------------------- Interim report - first nine months 2018 1 November 2018 --------------------------------------------------------





The financial results are expected to be released at 7:30am on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com.



Any shareholder who proposes business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 15 March 2018 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Board of Directors Secretariat no later than Thursday, 8 February 2018, at 4.00pm.



If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors' proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders' cash accounts on Tuesday, 20 March 2018.



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



