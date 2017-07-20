sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,505 Euro		+0,405
+1,19 %
WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,95
35,50
08:53
35,00
35,50
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANSKE BANK A/S34,505+1,19 %