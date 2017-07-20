Lindab International AB: Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab has signed new credit agreements

Lindab has refinanced two credit agreements maturing in February 2019. The new agreements are a revolving credit facility amounting to SEK 1,700 m and a term loan amounting to EUR 50 m. Both the credit facility and the term loan have a tenor of 3 years with an option to extend the maturity by one plus one year. They replace the existing revolving credit facility of SEK 1,600 m and the term loan of SEK 500 m.

The revolving credit facility is signed with Nordea and Danske Bank while the term loan is signed with Raiffeisen Bank International.

"The new agreements offer improved terms and secures the funding of Lindab in the years to come which is very positive" says Lindab's CFO Kristian Ackeby.





Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 7,849 m in 2016 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2016, the Nordic market accounted for 47 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 17 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

