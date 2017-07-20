

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. AB (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to the owners of the parent was 397 million Swedish kronor, compared to prior year's profit of 1.44 billion kronor. Loss per share was 0.09 krona, compared to profit of 0.33 krona a year ago.



The latest results were hurt by loss from discontinued operations of 1.50 billion kronor mainly due to an impairment loss related to Ucell, a write-down related to Rodnik and a capital loss of the divestment of Tcell.



As earlier announced, former segment region Eurasia is reported as held for sale and discontinued operations.



On a continuing operating basis, net income fell 58.1 percent to 1.19 billion kronor from 2.85 billion kronor last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations fell 58.8 percent to 0.27 krona.



Adjusted operating income declined 16.7 percent to 3.70 billion kronor, and adjusted EBITDA declined 4.6 percent to 6.10 billion kronor. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 30.8 percent from 30.2 percent a year ago.



Net sales fell 6.3 percent to 19.80 billion kronor from prior year's 21.13 billion kronor. In local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, net sales fell 0.4 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in continuing operations in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, to be around the 2016 level.



Johan Dennelind, President and CEO, said, 'Even if, frankly speaking, EBITDA in the quarter disappoints for Sweden, we reiterate our EBITDA outlook for the full year based on strong performance elsewhere, notably Norway, and the initiated cost activities that are coming through in second half of 2017.'



Further, the company said it plans to reduce total external and internal resources by roughly 850, around 3 percent of total resources. Of the resources reduced 650 are related to Sweden, equal to 8 percent of the Swedish resources. The initiatives are expected to impact costs already in the second half of 2017 by a reduction of approximately 5 percent in Sweden year on year.



The company has also initiated medium term structural initiatives that will drive further cost reductions supporting EBITDA in 2018 and 2019. This is expected to result in a reduction of the targeted cost base of at least 3 percent 2018.



