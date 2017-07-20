

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved slightly in July, while spending growth slowed in May, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index climbed to 25.0 in July from 23.0 in June.



The opinions on the economic climate increased marginally in July. The corresponding sub-index edged up to 46 from 44 in June.



Similarly, the index measuring willingness to buy rose to 11 in July from 10 in June.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a slower pace of 2.2 percent annually in May, following a 2.6 percent increase in the prior month.



The measure has been rising since October 2014. In May, consumers spent more on clothing and home furnishings.



