

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.1505 against the euro and 0.9566 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1514 and 0.9556, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to 1.3015 and 112.18 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3022 and 111.93, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 0.97 against the franc, 1.28 against the pound and 114.00 against the yen.



