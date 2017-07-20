

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 129.16 against the euro and 146.05 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 128.88 and 145.75, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 117.37 and 112.18 from yesterday's closing quotes of 117.09 and 111.93, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 131.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the pound, 119.00 against the franc and 114.00 against the yen.



